Out and About (Sort of): Ceaseless Controversy by Howard Freedlander

From the first time I immersed myself in Maryland General Assembly machinations, I learned that one subject never vanished: abortion.

It has been a constant source of heated controversy. I never understood why. I still am perplexed. Discussion consumes an inordinate amount of valuable public policy time. Relationships among legislators fray.

Due to recent action by the current House of Delegates and State Senate, legal abortion will be decided in a public plebiscite in 2024. Voters will vote on a referendum to determine if abortion rights should be incorporated into the state constitution.

If I could vote early, my vote would be resoundingly yes. It will not change. I am keenly aware that a large segment of the population would think differently, passionately so.

My reasoning is simple. The choice of an abortion belongs solely to a woman and her doctor. It does not rest in the hands of politicians, nor in the Catholic Church. The decision is intensely personal.

Moreover, abortion as part of public policy debate pales in comparison in terms of importance to discussion of the minimum wage, water quality, crime prevention, poverty reduction, quality education and climate control.

The referendum will elicit strong, well-organized opposition from the Catholic and evangelical churches as well as a slew of interest groups. Equally adamant proponents of abortion will state their arguments. Verbal combat will be relentless.

The unfortunate Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, in June 2021, placing abortion rights under the purview of the states, catalyzed the Maryland General Assembly to enthrone abortion in the state constitution should voters approve the referendum.

If the referendum, which undoubtedly will prompt non-stop advocacy on both sides, is approved, maybe abortion rights will no longer stir strong emotions in our state. For me, that would be a welcome relief. The citizenry could invest its energy and passion in other causes.

I spend little or no time debating the age-old conundrum about when an embryo becomes a person. This comment will shock abortion opponents. What I concentrate on is choice; an abortion represents a clear statement of a woman’s desire to be a mother. Should a woman have no wish to be a parent—indicative of her disinclination to provide love and care—then she ought to have the right to abort prior to “fetal viability,” except in consultation with a doctor when a woman’s life is in danger, as stipulated in Maryland law.

Ideally a woman feels capable of raising a child with abundant, unconditional love. That obviously is not the case in multiple instances. Giving birth to a child and putting him or her up for adoption is also a sensible option too. I have met people who were adopted, led wonderful lives and then sought out their birth parents. The result is heartwarming in most cases.

My attitude toward pregnancy is far from being cavalier. Parenting is difficult and demanding. Should a woman choose an abortion to avoid the responsibility of raising a child, then I respect that decision.

Chances for an unloved child to lead a satisfying life are minimal.

I applaud the state legislature for placing the terribly fraught subject of abortion before the public as a referendum. The decibel level of the arguments for and against a woman’s right will be deafening. I would hope that abortion will be protected once and for all in Maryland through a constitutional amendment.

We can clear the public arena for other substantive topics and dialogue.

We can protect a woman’s reproductive rights.

We can respect, rather than demean a woman’s decision.

We can ensure that freedom of choice is a valued right as a Marylander.

We can sustain a tolerant, compassionate culture in our state.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. After 44 years in Easton, Howard and his wife, Liz, moved in November 2020 to Annapolis, where they live with Toby, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel who has no regal bearing, just a mellow, enticing disposition.