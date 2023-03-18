UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Mobile Wellness Team Announces Name Change

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Mobile Wellness Team is now called Shore Community Outreach Team. The rebranding is in anticipation of Choptank Community Health System’s plans to launch a mobile wellness program that will include a van staffed by medical care providers offering health care services in locations throughout Kent County.

The mission of Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT) is to improve the health of Kent and northern Queen Anne’s residents by collaborating with partner organizations to bring health care access and support services to in their home settings and at convenient community sites. SCOT provides home safety inspections, assistance with preparing advance directives, blood pressure checks, health screenings, case management for those with chronic illnesses (including diabetes, heart failure, COPD, etc.), wellness activities and arranging telehealth consults with health care providers.

Providing connections to community resources is another key focus for the team, which includes Emily Welsh, MSN, RN, nurse coordinator, community advocates Amanda Webster and Serenity Kelly, CCHW, and social worker Michelle Matthews, MSW, LSCW-C.

“All too often, people aren’t aware that help is available through government agencies and nonprofit organizations. We are happy to assist in finding the right community resources for individuals and families in need,” Welsh said.

To learn more about the Shore Community Outreach Team, request services or make a referral, call 410-778-3300, ext. 5644 or email ewelsh@umm.edu.

