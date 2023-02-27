Adkins Mystery Monday: What Vibrant Plant Did We Find?

Happy Mystery Monday! What vibrant plant did we find poking through the leaves?
Last week, we asked you about evening primrose (Oenothera biennis)! This native biennial grows 2 to 6 feet tall and has bright yellow flowers that open in the evening! It grows best in disturbed soils and seeds will remain in the seed bank until an opening occurs. The seeds are important food for birds and the flowers attract a variety of moths. This plant is also known to attract a variety of insects known as natural enemies (beneficial insects who prey on common pests like aphids and thrips). So, if you come across evening primrose in your landscape, count yourself lucky and let it grow!
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
