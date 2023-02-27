On Sunday, Feb 19, the Rev. Claire Nevin-Field was instituted as Rector of Emmanuel Church, Chestertown. Claire comes to Emmanuel (and Chestertown) from St. Peter’s Church, Philadelphia where she served for 16 years. Prior to that she was a nurse, and a nurse-midwife. Both of her daughters graduated from Washington College, which is how she came to know and fall in love with Chestertown.

In 2018 she and her husband bought a home on the Queen Anne’s side of the river to eventually retire to. But when Emmanuel began to look for a Rector, she jumped at the opportunity to do ministry in this beautiful part of the world. Claire has a particular interest in and passion for ministry with families, caring for the environment, and social justice. As she is originally from the north east of England, an area with a strong Celtic history, she loves Celtic theology, especially as expressed in the Iona Community- a Christian monastery on the Isle of Iona off the west coast of Scotland that is committed to peace and justice. Claire is looking forward to serving the church community at Emmanuel and the wider community of Chestertown.