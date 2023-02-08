UWKC and KCLMB Explore an Approach Toward Building Stronger Communities

UWKC and the KCLMB periodically conduct planning and cross-sector conversations to improve the wellbeing of residents across the county. They are exploring the Asset Based Community Development (ABCD) approach to inform their planning efforts over the next year or more. On February 16th, 25 community leaders will gather to learn more about the strategy.

With ABCD, service providers can better engage with individuals affected by homelessness, hunger and other challenges and become partners in driving change. The strategy connects the strengths and resources of residents and neighborhoods. According to John McKnight, a founder, “ABCD builds on the gifts (skills, experiences, knowledge, and passions) of local community members, the power of local associations, and the supportive functions of local institutions to build more sustainable communities for the future.” To learn more visit: www.resources.depaul.edu/abcd-institute

ABCD starts at the neighborhood level with residents exploring their strengths, skills, and connections. By leveraging what already exists in the community, they can better leverage other external resources. The approach gives space for highly creative opportunities to emerge.

Traditionally, organizations and agencies identify priorities and programs by looking at what communities need, or by identifying what is lacking. This unintentionally overlooks the possibilities and opportunities that are already present in those spaces.

United Way of Kent County… works to improve the Health, Education and Financial Stability of Individuals and Families in Kent County with a focus on community partnerships as the most effective means to problem solving. www.unitedwayofkentcounty.org/

Kent County Local Management Board…is an interagency forum that convenes partners, funds solutions, and evaluates local investments to improve systems, services and programs for Kent County youth and families. The current Community Plan for Children, Youth & Families prioritizes basic needs and economic mobility, centering the voice and choice of youth and families, and expanding community-based programs and innovative approaches for child well-being. www.linktr.ee/KCLMB