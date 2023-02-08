YMCA of the Chesapeake Launches Reset Program

The YMCA of the Chesapeake is partnering with YMCAs across the Country for the national Reset Challenge. Beginning February 13, 2023, the Y is encouraging members and non-members at nearly 100 Y locations to spend the next 21 days building one healthy habit that will improve their physical, mental, or spiritual health.

“Studies show that people who commit to healthier lifestyles are more successful when doing so with a partner or partners, and the YMCA of the Chesapeake is the place to find a supportive community and opportunities to achieve those goals,” says Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “If you were already thinking about making changes in the new year, but don’t want to do it alone, join the Rest Challenge by texting RESET to 844-889-6222.”

Y community members can build their own healthy habits, join or create virtual accountability groups, and play RESET Bingo every week to track their successes. They will also be entered to win $50 gift cards weekly, and a regional grand prize at the program’s completion. RESET isn’t only for Y members, non-members can also join RESET and receive free on-demand and live virtual content through Y360, and two guest passes per week.

To register and learn more, text RESET to 844-889-6222.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and Page 2 social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income, or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to their inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.