Traditional Bluegrass and Old-Timey Sounds of The Kolodners at The Mainstay

On Saturday, February 25, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland, with support provided by the Hedgelawn Foundation, is pleased to welcome the dynamic father and son team of Ken and Brad Kolodner and their quartet for a night of bluegrass, and old-timey traditional music. Their popular performances capture a unique, personal, and captivating soundscape that reveals a passion for traditional music. Their line-up, perhaps unique in the bluegrass culture, includes Ken on hammered dulcimer, Brad on clawhammer banjo, Alex Lacquement on bass, and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Eddy on fiddle, banjo, guitar and vocals (Rachel is a former member of the old-timey supergroup Uncle Earl). The arrangements include barn-burning twin-fiddle ragers, mellow meditations on hammered dulcimer, and familiar bluegrass stylings with solos on the breaks and three-part harmony vocals.

Ken Kolodneris regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players in North America. The hypnotizing groove of his percussive hammered dulcimer, along with his son’s rhythmic clawhammer banjo are at the core of their sound. In 2019, the quartet won first place in the Neo-Traditional Band Contest at the Appalachian Stringband Festival. They released their fourth studio album “Stony Run” in March 2020.

Concert appearances for the group include The Kennedy Center, The Birchmere, The Champlain Valley Folk Festival, The Helicon’s Winter Solstice concerts, several appearances on the legendary “Bound for Glory” radio show in Ithaca, NY (the longest running live concert-radio broadcast in the United States), The Common Ground Festival in MD, The Mountain Arts Gathering in NY, as well as numerous other live radio broadcasts, concerts and festivals along the Eastern seaboard from North Carolina to Vermont..

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show, and $25 at the door, and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-0331. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. It’s regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.