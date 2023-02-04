Holiday for Hospice: Belly Bustin Grill Owners Raise Funds for Compass

On December 17, 2022 Jake and Vickie Sizemore, owners of Belly Bustin Grill food trailer, hosted their annual Holiday for Hospice event to benefit Compass. At this year’s event they raised over $11,000 to support Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout the Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Holiday for Hospice is an annual event that Jake and Vickie host and prepare for it all year around. Throughout the evening guests had a variety of opportunities to support the cause including a live auction and a 50/50 raffle.

This event was inspired by Jake and Vickie’s own experience with hospice. In 2017 after Jake’s mother passed away under the hospice services of the Gilchrist Center in Howard County. Touched by the amazing dedication of the hospice nurse, The Sizemores wanted to find a way to give back to the organization that served their family. Every year they would host a Christmas party and decided to put donation jars for hospice. Over the years the event grew and grew along with the generosity of their family, friends, and local businesses.

Starting in 2021 The Sizemores decided that they wanted Holiday for Hospice to benefit Compass, as it is the hospice provider in Caroline County, where they live. In 2022 their goal for the event was to raise $5,000, through donations and support from the community they raised over $11,000. During the event Randy Ridgley, with Ridgley Auction Services, ran the live auction that boasted a variety of different items and gift baskets. The highest bid item from the auction was a beautiful, hand carved duck decoy donated by Chris Martin. Throughout the event 50/50 raffle tickets were sold. Brian Wood, with Lifetime Drilling, was the lucky winner of the raffle and generously donated his winnings back to the cause.

This year’s event would not have been possible with out the support of the event staff, sponsors, and those individuals and businesses that donated items:

Event Staff: Margie Cook, Jesse Porter, Mona, Brian, and Michael Karsseboom, & Brandis Messerschmidt

Sponsors: Mountaire Farms, Atlantic Tractor, Hutchison’s Supply, Integrated Collision, Southern States, Russell Parks & Son, Outsiders Towing, Holt, Star Trucking, Eaton Farms, Bonnie Bishop, Stacy Blanchfield, & Brandis Messerschmidt

Gift Cards/Gift Certificates, and Items: Greensboro VFD, Save A Lot, After Glow, Mr. Dave Williams, Debbie Ireland, Red Chef, Ridgley VFD, Carrie Sue Cupcakery, Taylor Parsons, Anita’s Hair Salon, Belly Bustin Grill, Outstanding Dreams Alpaca Farm, Wicked Woods, La Delizia, Schrader’s Outdoors, Kelly Mc Clyment Photography, Ivylynn Porter, Ben Cline, Dale Larrimore, Trans America Life Insurance, Bill & Son Mower Repair, Carletto’s, Ruby Gingell, & Mona Karsseboom

Gift Baskets: Barb Beitzell, Randy Ridgley, Vickie Sizemore, Bonnie Ireland, Karen Patak, Sudlersville Meat Locker, brandis Messerschmidt, Peggy Connley, DJ Captain Morgan, Eaton Farms, Mary Beth Clough, Kaila & Nikki Cary, Bucky Simpson, Caitlyn Poole, Greensboro Pharmacy, Alexis Martin, Terry Sears, Emily Rippeon, Jesse Porter, Carrie Sears, Brittany Gross, Strawberry Blonde, Chance Construction, Lean’s Bar, Karen Ireland, & Jaye Sheldon

Meat for the Event: Twin Walnut Farms

This is an annual event that is hosted in December each year. If you would like to support this event this year through donations or helping with planning please reach out to Vickie Sizemore at 443-277-5007 or ctyconcessions@aol.com. Compass is incredibly grateful for the support received from Holiday for Hospice. The Sizemore’s generosity truly exemplifies community. We are honored to have been chosen as recipients of their kindness, and this will allow us to continue our important mission.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.