Next Up in the MSO’s Ensemble Series: Piano Quintet

The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, February 12at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.

“The musicians that are featured for this concert are all principal strings of the MSO,” said MSO Principal Violinist and Concertmaster Kimberly McCollum. “We have Yuri Tomenko on viola, Jaques-Pierre Malan on cello, Chris Chlumsky on bass, and we are please to have as guest artist Woobin Park, who is on the music faculty at Washington College in Chestertown.”

The February concerts put the spotlight firmly on two works that perfectly represent classical music’s Romantic Era — generally given by most music historians as the years between 1820 and 1900.

Composed in 1819, Franz Shubert’s Piano Quintet in A Major is also known as the “Trout Quintet”. The name comes from one of Schubert’s lied (song) works. This melodic work is instantly recognizable by music lovers and by many others – especially fans of the British comedy Waiting for God.

French composer Louise Farrenc composed her Piano Quintet No. 1 in A Minor in 1839 when she had already composed symphonies, choral works, works of chamber music, and numerous works for piano. This accomplished and honored composer also was a pianist of great renown.

WHEN and WHERE: There will be two performances of this concert.

Saturday, February 11, 3:00 PM. Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Sunday, February 12, 4:00 PM. Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland. PLEASE NOTE: There will be a pre-concert reception at 3:00 PM before the concert in Easton for all ticket holders.

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $35 per person. Tickets are available at

https://midatlanticsymphony.org/tickets. Tickets also may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

PODCASTS

Podcasts for the season preview, for each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at https://midatlanticsymphony.org/podcast.

Podcasts are posted on the site approximately 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

For additional information about the 2022-2023 season, or to order tickets, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org. Tickets may be ordered by telephone at 888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2022-2023 season’s Masterworks and Ensemble programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.