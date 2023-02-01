Chestertown Mammography Patients Being Scheduled at Other UM SRH Sites Due to Equipment Replacement at Leh Women’s Center

Due to an unforeseen construction event, mammography equipment at the Eleanor and Ethel Leh Women’s Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown is non-operational. University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is in the process of replacing the mammography machine with new, state-of-the-art equipment.

While the new mammography machine is being acquired and installed, patients are being directed to UM SRH breast imaging sites in Denton, Easton and Queenstown for screening and diagnostic services. We anticipate this temporary service downtime to last three to four months, with a goal to be operational again in Chestertown by May 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Nelson Goldberg, MD and Roberta Lilly, MD will continue to see patients in the Leh Women’s Center, and DEXA scans may still be scheduled at this location.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to bring our community this new state-of-the-art equipment.

To schedule imaging services throughout the five-county region UM SRH serves, please call Central Scheduling at 443-225-7474.

