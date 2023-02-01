Grand Re-Opening of RiverArts Popular Gift Shop

For most people, a trip to a favorite museum or art gallery wouldn’t be complete without a stop at the gift shop. Always a magnet for shoppers seeking something handmade and unique, RiverArts Gift Shop goes a step farther, serving the entire community with a treasure trove of artistic items.

Newly expanded and redesigned, the shop will have a grand re-opening on First Friday, February 3, from 5 to 7 pm. You’ll find it in a new location featuring an even greater variety of one-of-a-kind items created by RiverArts members in a space more conducive to shopping.

Whether browsing for yourself or a gift for your Valentine, you’ll find a curated selection of textures and materials including paintings, photos, woodcraft, pottery, metal, paper, knitted and woven items, basketry, jewelry, wearables and more — all with a certain artistic flair.

The new open design makes shopping a pleasure. Signs will now alert you to new artists and items you might like to check out. Another new feature is a special display showcasing the work of RiverArts Clay Studio artists.

Prices at RiverArts are set to please with a variety of affordable merchandise. Feel even better about your purchases knowing you are supporting a local artist and that a portion of every sale goes to support RiverArts and its many community programs for children and adults.

Until Valentine’s Day, any purchase will enter you in a drawing for a ceramic piece by Marlayn King, one of RiverArts most popular artists known for her decorative work and varied techniques. There will also be three prizes that include a mini bottle of wine with two RiverArts glasses.

Regular hours are W-F 11am to 4pm, Sat 10am to 4pm, Sun 11am to 3pm. However, for those who need to do some last minute Valentine’s Day shopping the gift shop will be open Tuesday, February 14, 11-4.

While visiting the gift shop also take in RiverArts new exhibit, “Merging Perspectives”. In celebration of Black History Month the February exhibit will feature both local and regional black artists who work in a broad range of media. The show will take place in the updated gallery space and run through February 25.

The RiverArts Gallery and Gift Shop as well as KidSPOT are located at 315 High Street, in the breezeway. For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org or call 410-778-6300.