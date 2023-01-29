Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.

Wilson earned her Associate of Science in Nursing from Chesapeake College in Wye Mills and her Master of Science – Family Nurse Practitioner from Walden University. Previously, she served as a family nurse practitioner for a local medical practice, and also served as a staff nurse for UM Shore Regional Health, Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Compass Regional Hospice.

Wood earned her Associate of Science in Nursing from Chesapeake College, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wilmington College in New Castle, Del., and her Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner track from Chamberlain University in Addison, Ill. Her past experience includes working in maternity, medical-surgical, home health care, pain management, and radiation oncology. Wood is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Oncology Nursing Society, where she served as a board member for the Upper Eastern Shore chapter for two years.

Schreppel earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Salisbury University and her Master of Science –Family Nurse Practitioner from Walden University. Schreppel has worked at several area hospitals, including University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton as clinical nurse coordinator and charge nurse.

“We are fortunate to expand our primary care team on the Mid-Shore with excellent local talent,” said Timothy Shanahan, DO, Medical Director, UM SMG. “The addition of three highly qualified family nurse practitioners will help us better serve the needs of our community.”

To make an appointment with Wilson or Wood in Easton, call 410-820-4880. To make an appointment with Schreppel in Denton, call 410-479-5900.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 12 hospitals and 10 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.