Talbot Arts Check in: A Chat with Director Joan Levy and Board President Amy Steward

Talbot Arts, aka the Talbot County Arts Council, has had some real challenges since it officially rebranded itself a few years ago. Shortly after the unveiling of “Talbot Arts”, the public arts agency was seriously disrupted, like its art grantees, with the arrival and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more that two years, art, whether it be formed, created, or taught, took a back seat as a international health crisis forced the hibernation of artists, musicians, writers, dancers and art students.

Things have clearly improved since those dark days. Those sleeping arts organizations did finally reawaken with full schedules of performances, classes, and commissions over the last year. And Talbot Arts has gone back to being a central funder and important resource for those initial programs, including its impactful scholarships for students.

A few weeks ago, the Spy asked Talbot Arts’s director Joan Levy, and newly-elected Board Chair and friend Amy Stewart to stop by the Spy studio to talk about their plans for 2023, including public art, the distribution of a one-time arts grant to Talbot County from the State of Maryland’s Arts Relief Fund, and begins with scholarship funding, which Amy notes had a profound impact on her own children.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about Talbot Arts please go here.

Update: The Maryland State Arts Council noted in the interview has extended the deadline for submitting grants to their public art planning and public art implementation grants to April 14. For more information please go here.