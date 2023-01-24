MENU

January 24, 2023

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

Bay Country Chorus to Offer Singing Valentines

Front row Bill and Laverne Crabson. Back row members of the chorus Claude Maechling, Herb Branch, Lesley Aaron and John Crovo.

The Bay Country Chorus will be offering Singing Valentines this year on Valentine’s Day February 14. You are invited to make this Valentine’s Day something special by ordering a Singing Valentine for your special someone.

A barbershop quartet will sing love songs to that special person. Moms, dads, grandparents, or sweethearts, at their workplace or their residence. Also, folks residing in nursing homes or in rehab facilities.

For only $50.00 the recipient will receive a personalized Valentine’s Day card and a box of chocolates. And memories to last a lifetime. Arrange to have a Valentine sung on Tuesday February 14.

Call 410-820-4761 to order or send a message to jcrovo@goeaston.net.

