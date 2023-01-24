Bay Country Chorus to Offer Singing Valentines

The Bay Country Chorus will be offering Singing Valentines this year on Valentine’s Day February 14. You are invited to make this Valentine’s Day something special by ordering a Singing Valentine for your special someone.
A barbershop quartet will sing love songs to that special person. Moms, dads, grandparents, or sweethearts, at their workplace or their residence. Also, folks residing in nursing homes or in rehab facilities.
For only $50.00 the recipient will receive a personalized Valentine’s Day card and a box of chocolates. And memories to last a lifetime. Arrange to have a Valentine sung on Tuesday February 14.
Call 410-820-4761 to order or send a message to jcrovo@goeaston.net.
