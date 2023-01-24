FY24 Maryland Heritage Area Authority Grant Round Now Open

Do you have a heritage tourism related project in mind for your organization?

Perhaps you are planning to restore a historic building, create a new museum exhibit, build a visitor center, develop a walking tour mobile application, or undertake some other project that showcases Maryland’s unique historical, cultural, or natural resources. Will the project take place in a certified heritage area?

With over $5 million in grant funds available, a Maryland Heritage Areas project grant may be the funding source for you!

Important Dates

Intent to Apply Deadline – Jan. 2023

Application Deadline – March 6, 2023

Grants Awarded – July 2023

MHAA Grant Program Basics

MHAA provides dollar-for-dollar matching grants for capital and non-capital projects located within Maryland’s 13 certified heritage areas. Non-profit organizations, local jurisdictions, state agencies, and federal agencies are all eligible to apply.

Non-capital MHAA grants are awarded for up to $50,000 per project, while capital MHAA grants are awarded for up to $100,000 per project.

Match Policy

Applicants may propose any combination of cash and in-kind match. This means a project might be matched entirely by volunteer time spent on the project if that makes sense for the application budget. Read more about this and the entire application process in MHAA’s FY 2024 Guidelines

Webinars and Virtual “Office Hours”

Learn more about the opportunity by attending a live webinar, watching a recording of a webinar, or calling into MHAA staff’s virtual “office hours” to talk with about your project!

Want to learn more? Watch the virtual webinar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMcC84ixKDw

Click here to register for the workshops, to find the links to the Question and Answer Sessions, and access application documents.

https://mht.maryland.gov/heritageareas_partners.shtml.

Virtual Q&A Sessions

Mon, Jan 23 | 3-4 PM | via Google Meet or dial: +1 574-621-3704 PIN: 103 590 765#

Tue, Jan 31 | 10-11 AM | via Google Meet or dial: +1 929-299-3166 PIN: 257 026 949#

Fri, Feb 10 | 12-1 PM | via Google Meet or dial: +1 862-259-5973 PIN: 521 719 217#

Questions?

For more information about the application process, please refer to the webinars and to MHAA’s FY 2023 Guidelines. These guidelines are updated each year to reflect policy changes.