January 24, 2023

Chesapeake Bay Herb Society Meeting February 9

by Leave a Comment

HERB MEETING, Chesapeake Bay Herb Society “Oyster Shucking – With Herbs!”. 6:00pm Christ Church Hall, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton. Speaker Patty Lake, award-winning shucker, on shucking and the history of oysters. Potluck supper featuring food and herbs from Scandinavia. 301-452-2813.

