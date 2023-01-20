Spy Music Notes: A Chat with AAM/WHCP Headliner Josh Christina

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Think of a mix between Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, and Elton John and you’ve got Josh Christina. If you’re a fan of piano driven rock ‘n’ roll, Josh will restore your confidence in the ability of young musicians to carry on the great tradition of the rock pioneers. He writes his own music, refurbishes the classics, and plays a mean piano. He’s also known for creating legendary live performances with his band.

Before the sold-out January 21 performance at the Academy Art Museum (with WHCP Community Radio serving as c0-host) Josh zoomed with the Spy’s Cecile Storm for a quick chat. The good news is that Josh will be returning to Cambridge on May 25th.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For information about his Cambridge performance please go here.