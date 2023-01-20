Spy Minute: Historic Millington Hardware Store

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Belinda and Tom Parker have recently purchased the Historic Millington Hardware Store in Millington Maryland. The store was built in the 1920s after the historic fire of 1904 that destroyed most of downtown Millington. The store has had many owners (see this 2013 Spy article) but throughout has continued to keep it’s small town hardware store ambience and remains a Millington institution and social center.

Belinda and Tom plan to continue this tradition while bringing new services to the community.

Millington Hardware, 403 Cypress St, Millington, MD 21651

(410) 928-3118

