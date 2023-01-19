Calling All Crafters! Yarnstorming Returns to Adkins Arboretum

Yarnstorming is back! For the fourth year running, Adkins Arboretum is partnering with the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore to bring an exciting visual experience to the Arboretum grounds. Local knitters and crocheters are invited to help create an exhibit that lends color and whimsy to the trees around the Arboretum Visitor’s Center.

Also known as yarn bombing, guerrilla knitting, kniffiti, urban knitting and graffiti knitting, yarnstorming is an art form that employs crocheted or knitted yarn to add temporary beauty in a fun and surprising way. Fiber artists are invited to craft pieces to adorn a selection of native trees with everything from pompoms to needle felted animals to branch and trunk wraps. The exhibit will be on view Sun., March 5 through Sun., April 2, with a public reception on Sun., March 12.

Yarn art will be installed Sat., Feb. 25 through Sat., March 4. All work must be safely reachable by an 8-foot ladder and must be free from glitter, wire, mesh, plastics, nails and tacks for the health of the Arboretum’s trees and wildlife. Work must remain on display through Sun., April 2 and be removed by 4 p.m. on Sun., April 9.

Interested artists should contact Assistant Director Jenny Houghton at jhoughton@adkinsarboretum.org to learn about trees available for installation. More information is available at adkinsarboretum.org.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.

Located in Denton, the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore is a destination for the area’s many quilt and fiber art enthusiasts, visitors, and residents to view historic and recent works by quilters and fiber artists from Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delmarva Peninsula. For more information, visit fiberartscenter.com or call 410-479-0009.