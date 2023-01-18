A Spy-WHCP Check-in with Cambridge Mayor Steve Rideout: On Curfews and Community Public Safety

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy and our partner, WHCP Community Radio, continue our informal conversations with Steve Rideout, Mayor of Cambridge, this month. The Spy’s Dave Wheelan and WHCP’s Kevin Diaz will discuss the City Council’s work and Steve’s priorities throughout the year.

Our first chat of the year focuses on Mayor Rideout’s overview of the new curfew beginning on February 2 for Cambridge youth 16 and under. The Mayor also talks about the priorities for Cambridge public safety and the pressing need for community policing.

This video is approximately 22 minutes in length.