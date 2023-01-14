Ken Kozel Named To The Daily Record’s “2022-2023 Power 100” List

Ken Kozel, MBA, FACHE, President and CEO of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has been included in The Daily Record’s 2022-2023 Power 100, a list of 100 men and women selected on the basis of their impact in shaping businesses, governments, nonprofits, law firms and other key institutions in Maryland. The 2022-23 list marks the second year that The Daily Record, a news outlet covering business, legal and government affairs in Maryland, has identified and recognized the top 100 people who play “an outsized role in the culture, lifestyle, civic conversation and economic fortunes in Maryland.”

The Power 100 list includes a summary of each individual’s role and accomplishments, along with a brief interview. Noting that he has been at the helm of UM Shore Regional Health since 2011, Kozel’s summary describes him as a “proven leader with an extensive background in building and managing collaborative teams, overseeing multiple clinical and non-clinical divisions and departments, and achieving strategic objectives.”

“On behalf of Shore Regional Health’s Board of Directors, I am so pleased to congratulate Ken Kozel on this well-deserved recognition,” said David Milligan, UM SRH Board Chair. “Under Ken’s leadership in the past decade-plus, our health care system has made phenomenal progress throughout our five-county region. We’ve dramatically expanded access to care by building several new facilities, including our medical pavilions in Cambridge, Denton, Easton and Queenstown; our freestanding emergency centers in Cambridge and Queenstown; the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in Easton and Leh Women’s Center in Chestertown; and our urgent care centers in Denton, Easton and Kent Island. Additionally, we have established 22 Shore Medical Group practices employing more than 100 providers seeing patients throughout the region, and also achieved significant upgrades in our medical technology while strengthening our affiliation with University of Maryland Medical System to ensure that patients who need advanced, specialized treatment have access to world-class care. And now, we are moving forward with plans for a regional medical center, which Ken has shepherded since his early days with us.”

Kozel’s Power 100 summary quotes Kozel on the subject of mentors who assisted his career development and lessons he learned along the way. Citing the importance of building and maintaining relationships, he said, “So much about health care revolves around change. In order to effectively adapt, manage, anticipate and define change, you need to understand the subject matter, listen to your community, and work collaboratively with colleagues and partners to navigate change successfully.” Kozel also expressed his gratitude to his parents, who both worked in health care, and to CEOs, board chairs, physicians and other leaders who shared expertise and encouragement that supported his professional journey.

Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, was also selected to the Daily Record’s Power 100 list.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,000 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.