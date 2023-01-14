Josh Christina Comes to Easton January 21st

Think of a mix between Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley and Elton John and you’ve got Josh Christina.

If you’re a fan of piano driven rock n’ roll, Josh Christina will restore your confidence in the ability of young musicians to carry on the great tradition of rock’s pioneers. Josh Christina writes his own music, refurbishes the classics, and plays a mean piano. Also, if you get a chance to see Josh and his band live, he creates some great excitement with his audience. His show appeals to all generations as it’s a mix of everything from Jerry Lee Lewis to Elton John with some originals woven in. Josh Christina is a rock n roll revivalist whose music provides a bridge across generational lines by going backward to move into the future.

In 2015, Josh’s talents caught the attention of Nashville-based producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who immediately got to work with Christina on his sophomore effort. The piano aficionado can be heard on his two Nashville recorded albums, “Good Old Love” and “I’m 21″. Both produced by Kent Wells. His single, “Kayla Ann”, charted on the Music Row chart in Nashville and #1 on a couple of Independent charts.

The infectious sound of Josh Christina hit the international airwaves when he performed live on Ireland’s Late, Late Show in September of 2016. Not only did it place Josh Christina Music upon the world stage, but also introduced this amazing style and sound to a new generation of music fans, followers and believers.

His album, “Instincts” was recorded at the historic Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis. The album was co produced by two time Grammy award winner Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal band).His most recent single, “Weekend Night in America” landed on the college charts.

“In 20th century 1955, it took several young men to create and define Rock ‘n’ Roll. 65 years later and it only takes one young man who embodies all the pioneers to introduce it to the 21st century. That man is Josh Christina.”

— Daryl Davis (Pianist/Band Leader for Chuck Berry)

“Josh plays piano like Jerry Lee Lewis and Elton John, sings like Elvis Presley and looks like Buddy Holly”

— Jon Carroll – Two Time Grammy Award Winner

Josh Christina Band will perform at the Academy Art Museum on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7pm. This concert is presented in partnership with WHCP Cambridge Community Radio. Tickets are limited. Before the performance, join AAM for a reception and learn more about WHCP’s exciting public radio growth plans into Talbot County and more!

Purchase Tickets Here: https://academyartmuseum.org/ josh-christina/