Delmarva Review: I Want to Order a Man from the Sweets Catalog, by Fran Abrams

Author’s Note: “I wrote this poem after taking a class on how to write a cento. Looking for a source of words, I thought of the Sweets Construction Catalogue I had used when I worked in an architect’s office after college. ‘Sweets’ then was a large collection of three-ring binders but is now online. As I dipped into its pages, the poem began to form in my mind, moving readily from concept to completion.”
I Want to Order a Man
From the Sweets Catalog
A Cento from Sweets.Construction.com
In the design phase, it’s critical to know
available testing information
Commit to crisp, modern styling
Order body components to coordinate
with your interior or exterior environment
Design for structural characteristics,
slim profile, and peace of mind
Make rugged and robust finishes resistant
to salt spray and the sea coast,
capable of withstanding years of use
Focus on delivering consistent support,
more productive and comfortable components
No matter the size and shape of equipment,
assure consistent and versatile performance
Flexible mounting options in your design
make an excellent choice for demanding structures
⧫
Maryland poet Fran Abrams has been published in numerous journals and more than a dozen anthologies. She won the 2021 Washington Writers’ Publishing House Winter Poetry Prize. Her first poetry book “I Rode the Second Wave: A Feminist Memoir” (Atmosphere Press) was published in November 2022. Her first chapbook, “The Poet Who Loves Pythagoras,” (Finishing Line Press) will be released in March 2023. Website: franabramspoetry.com.
Over its 15-year history, Delmarva Review has published new literary prose and poetry from 490 authors from 42 states, the District of Columbia, and 16 foreign countries. Forty-six percent are from the Chesapeake and Delmarva region. Financial support includes individual tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org
