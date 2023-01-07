Delmarva Review: I Want to Order a Man from the Sweets Catalog, by Fran Abrams

Author’s Note: “I wrote this poem after taking a class on how to write a cento. Looking for a source of words, I thought of the Sweets Construction Catalogue I had used when I worked in an architect’s office after college. ‘Sweets’ then was a large collection of three-ring binders but is now online. As I dipped into its pages, the poem began to form in my mind, moving readily from concept to completion.”

I Want to Order a Man

From the Sweets Catalog

A Cento from Sweets.Construction.com

In the design phase, it’s critical to know

available testing information

Commit to crisp, modern styling

Order body components to coordinate

with your interior or exterior environment

Design for structural characteristics,

slim profile, and peace of mind

Make rugged and robust finishes resistant

to salt spray and the sea coast,

capable of withstanding years of use

Focus on delivering consistent support,

more productive and comfortable components

No matter the size and shape of equipment,

assure consistent and versatile performance

Flexible mounting options in your design

make an excellent choice for demanding structures

⧫

Maryland poet Fran Abrams has been published in numerous journals and more than a dozen anthologies. She won the 2021 Washington Writers’ Publishing House Winter Poetry Prize. Her first poetry book “I Rode the Second Wave: A Feminist Memoir” (Atmosphere Press) was published in November 2022. Her first chapbook, “The Poet Who Loves Pythagoras,” (Finishing Line Press) will be released in March 2023. Website: franabramspoetry.com.

Over its 15-year history, Delmarva Review has published new literary prose and poetry from 490 authors from 42 states, the District of Columbia, and 16 foreign countries. Forty-six percent are from the Chesapeake and Delmarva region. Financial support includes individual tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org

