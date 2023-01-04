Letter to Editor: Chaos in the US Congress and Andy Harris

The spectacle of Rep. Kevin McCarthy talking trash with the House Republican “Freedom Caucus” was epic. He told that rebellious minority that he would force the votes that would subdue their insurgency. In reality, the insurgency is alive and well this Tuesday evening.

The angry factionalism among Republicans suggests a rocky upcoming two-year experience along with a minimum of dialogue or negotiation required to pass meaningful legislation.

Republicans’ inability to compromise amongst themselves (much less Democrats) and insistence by the Freedom Caucus of veritable control of their own majority is a perfect reflection of the radicalism in that party. An integral part of the extreme irrelevance of the radical caucus struck very close to home yesterday when our newly re-elected zombie, Andy Harris, refused to vote for McCarthy for speaker by voting instead for Lee Zeldin, the losing candidate for Governor of New York. Harris was the only Republican who voted for Zeldin.

These self-proclaimed “patriots”, half of whom participated in supporting the January 6th insurrection, seek only to interrupt the workings of the federal government so they can blame Joe Biden for any and all social, economic and military problems leading up to the 2024 Election.

Most noteworthy is that the resentment from the Republican majority against their peers will not be forgotten. When parties concede and cave into the demands of extremists like Harris and his radical caucus, they betray themselves and their constituents.

For the constituents of Congressman Harris, we have already been betrayed yet the majority of District 1 voters remain deluded by his fraudulent claims of patriotism and dedication to the US Constitution, which in fact, he sought to overthrow – along with numerous other Republican “Freedom” caucus members.

Our representative to the US Congress is a prime reflection of the degeneracy of the Republican Party’s rudderless incompetence from the top (McCarthy) to the bottom (Harris). They can’t govern and they won’t work together. Harris isn’t going to drain the swamp; he is the swamp.

Dominic Terrone

Oxford