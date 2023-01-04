The Vultures of Easton Hold a “Wake” at Perdue Plant

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alfred Hitchcock, indeed, would have been delighted by the recent gathering of turkey vultures at the Easton grain elevator plant off off Dover Street. Still, one suspects that most residents that pass by the large processing center might find the sight of the bird conferees a tad off-putting.

That was the response from one of our Spy readers, and they inquired as to what the town might do to disband this rather spooky convention of hundreds of vultures. We don’t have an answer for any municipality response, but we have seen this phenomenon before.

Ten years ago, Spy editor Kathy Bosin explored a similar occurrence on an AT&T cell tower off St. Michaels Road. In that article, she explains that these remarkable gatherings are called “wakes” because it mirrors a traditional wake where family and friends gather to pay their respects to a loved one. And while the birds do not express grief of any type, their bowed heads and black silhouettes remind the solemn atmosphere of a funeral.

We asked one of spies to capture some reconnaissance film to share.

