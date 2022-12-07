Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Hand Applique Shamrock Class

Hand Applique Shamrock Class
Date: February 11, 2023
Time: 10-2
Cost: $35 (members); $40 (nonmembers)
Come join the rest of the Fiber Arts Center leprechauns to learn the technique of back basting hand applique! You will be making a lovely cutwork shamrock (27” x 27”) wallhanging that’s bound to bring the luck of the Irish to your household!
Class Supply List:
¾ yard of cream or white fabric for background fabric
1 yard of backing fabric
¾ yard fabric for outer border (green print)
1 yard fabric (green) for inner border and shamrock
General sewing supplies:
Small applique pins
Sharp needles size 10 (Richard Hemming or John James, or Bohin)
Matching green thread (100% cotton)
Small sharp scissors (embroidery)
Blue water soluble pen (can be purchased from Walmart)
Rotary cutter and mat (we have a couple also!)
Batting (low loft)
Cost of pattern: $5.00
Call Kay Butler to sign up 410/829-5136
