Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Hand Applique Shamrock Class

Hand Applique Shamrock Class

Date: February 11, 2023

Time: 10-2

Cost: $35 (members); $40 (nonmembers)

Come join the rest of the Fiber Arts Center leprechauns to learn the technique of back basting hand applique! You will be making a lovely cutwork shamrock (27” x 27”) wallhanging that’s bound to bring the luck of the Irish to your household!

Class Supply List:

¾ yard of cream or white fabric for background fabric

1 yard of backing fabric

¾ yard fabric for outer border (green print)

1 yard fabric (green) for inner border and shamrock

General sewing supplies:

Small applique pins

Sharp needles size 10 (Richard Hemming or John James, or Bohin)

Matching green thread (100% cotton)

Small sharp scissors (embroidery)

Blue water soluble pen (can be purchased from Walmart)

Rotary cutter and mat (we have a couple also!)

Batting (low loft)

Cost of pattern: $5.00

Call Kay Butler to sign up 410/829-5136