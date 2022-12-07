Tenants Rights Resource Fair is Dec. 15

Mid-Shore Pro Bono is hosting a Tenant Rights Resource Fair on Thurs., Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Easton branch of the Talbot County Free Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with organizations offering housing assistance and learn more about Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s new tenant counsel services.

A presentation on tenants’ rights and landlords’ lawful responsibilities will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. From 12 noon to 1 p.m. will be a financial education course presented by Shore United Bank, where attendees can learn more about managing money, including budgeting, managing credit, and more.

Free, walk-in legal consultations on housing matters, including failure to pay rent, rent escrow, breach of lease, and more will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s housing justice program recently expanded to include legal assistance for tenants, including in-court access to representation and is made possible through donor support and funding awarded by the Maryland Legal Services Corporation and Equal Justice Works.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s tenant counsel services can help tenants who have received a notice of failure to pay rent and can address other issues including breach of lease, tenant hold-overs, rent escrow, constructive evictions, subsidy terminations, and more.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono delivers a mission of helping Maryland’s Eastern Shore residents obtain access to legal assistance, with offices in Easton and Salisbury. Tenants needing counsel can complete an online intake form at www.midshoreprobono.org, or call 410-690-8128.