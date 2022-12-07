UM Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces Annual Appeal

The University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 2022 annual appeal will benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH). Donations to the appeal, which is now in progress, will help support Breast Center services and the purchase of state-of-the art imaging software that enables providers to gather the most precise 3D images of breast tissue.

“Better imaging promotes earlier diagnosis and treatment that helps save lives,” said Roberta Lilly, MD, Medical Director, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. “Breast cancer rates in Maryland are higher than many other states, and rates on the Eastern Shore exceed the Maryland state average. However, the good news is that in the five-county region served by the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, breast cancer survival rates also are higher than the state average,” Dr. Lilly said. “This good news speaks to the ongoing advancements made in breast cancer detection technologies, and also to the comprehensive care provided by medical staff and team members in our center.”

Tax-deductible gifts to benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center can be made online at ummhospfoundation.org, or by mail to: UM Memorial Hospital Foundation, 219 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601. For more information, contact Stephanie Bryan at 410-822-1000, ext. 5481.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.