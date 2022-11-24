Business and Professional Women of Maryland Honor Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons

The Business and Professional Women of Maryland (BPWM/MD) recently honored Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons during National Business Women’s Week as Maryland’s 2022 Woman of Achievement. The organization honors and recognizes women who are making invaluable contributions to women and their communities.

“Beth Anne Dorman’s exceptional leadership of For All Seasons has developed a critical lifeline for over 200,000 rural Marylanders. She has been instrumental in establishing For All Seasons as a trauma center of excellence, becoming one of the region’s largest employers, as well as expanding operations to include mental healthcare for youth and adults throughout the region. She launched telehealth during the COVID pandemic and is a leader shaping the administration and funding of mental health and victim services throughout Maryland,” BPWM/MD said.

Dorman also provides vital leadership on multiple statewide Boards and Commissions, serving as a Commissioner on the Maryland Commission for Women, as the Chair of the Board for the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and as a board member for Maryland Legislative Agenda for Women. In 2016, she co-authored a bill, along with Maryland Delegate Jeff Ghrist, to decrease barriers to care that was signed into law by Governor Larry Hogan.

“I am blessed to do what I love and work with an incredible team, and I am honored to be recognized by the Business Professional Women of Maryland. So many women step up every day to make Maryland a healthier and safer place, so to be included in this recognition is very meaningful to me personally,” states Dorman.