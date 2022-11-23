Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It seems so fitting that one of the Women & Girls Fund’s first funding partners is the highly-praised Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s. Twenty years ago, the WGF board saw something exceptional with Horizons and their unique approach of using the summer months to provide children from under-resourced communities the chance to use that time to catch up in developing essential skills.

More commonly known these days as the “summer slide,” June, July, and August mark a time when many children stop learning. While their wealthier peers continue their education during those months, many in our local school system miss out on those opportunities. The results of this create a learning gap that can last a lifetime. Both nationally and locally, Horizons has been a leader (and her0) in reversing these trends.

The local Kent and Queen Anne’s chapter has served area students since 1995. And with the support of the Women & Girls Fund, they are having a significant impact on the Mid-Shore with their camps at the Gunston School in Centreville and the Kent School in Chestertown, which served over one hundred young people.

The Spy sat down with outgoing executive director Amy S. Crowding and WGF Board member Casey Roche about this special relationship.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about please go here. For information on Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s please go here. For more information about the about the Women & Girls Fund please go here.