Final 2022 “First Friday with Joe Holt” Welcomes Smooth Jazz with Vaughn Bratcher

For his final “First Friday” program of 2022 at the Mainstay, pianist/ accompanist/ impresario Joe Holt presents a program titled Vaughn Bratcher and Friends – “Smooth Soul”. Joe and Vaughn will be joined by other members of the Vaughn Bratcher Project including Tracey Cutler on sax and Dave Gladding on drums.

The smooth sounds of a Vaughn Bratcher performance are geared for listening entertainment although the audience is often moved to dance. The song list for a performance by this smooth jazz and R& B entertainer covers tunes such as “Wine Light” by Grover Washington, instrumental R &B “Can’t Hide Love” by Earth Wind & Fire, and “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, along with many more classic soul favorites.

Vaughn Bratcher put down his cornet and picked up his first Electric Bass Guitar at the age of 13. He has since performed with numerous groups, as well as recorded with several different artists, including Al Green, Cyrus Chestnut, Gary Thomas, Betty Wright, Doris Duke, Z.Z. Hill, Dorothy Norwood, Steve Carrington, and guitarist Paul Bollenback.

While influenced by Stanley Clarke, Jaco Pastorius, Marcus Miller, Victor Wooten, and others, Vaughn Bratcher’s goal is to “engage the listener totally by laying down a funky groove or by seducing them with a soft and sweet melody”.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported in part with funding from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.