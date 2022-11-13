MENU

November 13, 2022

Spy Waterfowl Moment: Dogs in Flight

The Spy’s favorite part of the Waterfowl Festival is when dogs do indeed have their day in the highly competitive Delmarva Dock Dogs long jump and fetch content.

A spy was on hand with this reconnaissance footage.

This video is approximately 1 minute in length. The Festival continues this Sunday. Please go here for more information. 

