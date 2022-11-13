Spy Waterfowl Moment: Dogs in Flight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy’s favorite part of the Waterfowl Festival is when dogs do indeed have their day in the highly competitive Delmarva Dock Dogs long jump and fetch content.

A spy was on hand with this reconnaissance footage.

This video is approximately 1 minute in length. The Festival continues this Sunday. Please go here for more information.