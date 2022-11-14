Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Plant Grows in Colonies on the Forest Floor?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native plant grows in colonies on the forest floor? It may look like a tree, but is it?

Last week, we asked you about nodding lady’s tresses (Spiranthes cernua). This plant is a native orchid and joins 13 other native orchid species reported in Caroline County, Maryland. The genus name Spiranthes comes from the Greek word for coil (speira) and flower (anthos). You may note that this species has slightly nodding flowers in a spiral. Typically this species grows in wet meadows and in mossy areas along ponds and seeps. Interestingly, we found this stand in a relatively dry meadow area.

