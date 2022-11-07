LWV Harris-Mizeur Forum Highlights: January 6th House Committee and Closing Remarks

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the last few days, the Spy has been sharing with our readers the video highlights of the recent League of Women Forum with MD-1 Congressman Andy Harris and his Democratic opponent Heather Mizeur, last week. The event was held at Kent Island High School in Queen Anne’s County.

The video segments have included opening statements, LWV questions and a representative number of questions submitted by the audience.

We end the series with their discussion of what each candidate would do to increase the orderly flow of immigrants to this country as workers and citizens.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.