November 8, 2022

Letter to Editor: Vote for Aretha Dorsey to Serve on Kent County’s School Board

Please vote to put Aretha Dorsey on Kent County’s School Board November 8th.

Aretha Dorsey is smart and savvy. She is an excellent communicator, a self-made local business woman of color with strong faith and an amazing work ethic. Aretha Dorsey has identified the need for communication in Kent County Public Schools between students, parents, teachers, administration and community. We cannot blame the students for not meeting standards in reading comprehension, mathematics etcetera. Instead, we must analyze what we are doing as the adults in the
equation.

If you want to see real improvements in the quality of education for the children in Kent County, then vote for Aretha Dorsey who has the good horse sense to know what needs to be done to improve our schools.

Virginia W. Kerr
Retired Teacher
Kent County

