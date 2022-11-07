MENU

Sections

More

November 8, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Plant did We Find on the Meadow’s Edge?

by Leave a Comment

Share

Happy Mystery Monday! What native plant did we find on the meadow’s edge? This is a special plant that we don’t often see at Adkins Arboretum!

Last week, we asked you about Phlebiopsis crassa! This purple fungus does not have a widely accepted common name, though it has been referred to as violet crust fungus. This crust fungus is generally found on fallen dead hardwood and is one of many fungi that help to break down wood and return it to the soil.
#adkinsarboretum #forestecology #mysteryfungus #mysteryplant #fantasticfungi #mysterymonday

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.