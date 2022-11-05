Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl

Crabs will be available again this year at the Waterfowl Festival’s Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.

Bushels of steampunk and embellished crabs will be available for customers to pick through at Lisa Scarbath’s booth, Pieceful Designs Mosaics, at the Chesapeake Marketplace located at Easton Middle School, 307 Glenwood Avenue, Easton. The Marketplace will be on the Waterfowl Festival bus route. There is NO admission and will be open from 10am-5pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

Lisa, a Resident Artist at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City, is active in the arts community throughout the Eastern Shore. Using a variety of materials including stained glass, smalti, slate, broken dishes and found objects, she creates mosaic wall art, décor, furniture and custom pet portraits. One piece at a time, her mosaics build a colorful, complete story.

Lisa enjoys being active in community art projects, such as recently being involved in the celebration of Ellicott City, Maryland’s 250th celebration by inviting the community to send her materials to be included in a mosaic to celebrate this historic anniversary. More than 80 trinkets and treasures are included in her 6-part mosaic of iconic images from the historic town that tells the story of its residents, businesses, and visitors. The project, “Pieces of History: EC250 mosaic” is on display on Main Street in Historic Ellicott City.

In addition, Lisa offers commissioned art, to include mosaic pet portraits, kitchen backsplashes, and other creative mosaic décor.

Her artworks are sold at several Maryland gift shops, and can be viewed on social media @PiecefulDesignsMosaics, as well as her website www.PiecefulDesignsMosaics.com.