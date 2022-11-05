Coming Soon to Church Hill Theatre, Nov. 4-20: The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Graham

Gunner, his wife Peg and son Jack; A family.

Gunner, beginning to lose touch with reality, his wife worried about their future together and son Jack whose married life has collapsed and left him adrift.

In a series of flashbacks we see Gunner’s hurtful jokes harassing young Jack for being “too soft”; Peg who never followed through with her acceptance into college; and Jack who has always wanted to be a chef and to own a restaurant but never the courage to follow through.

As Gunner in a rare moment of lucidity, ecstatically delivers news of a plan to allow for his family’s financial security and his own peace of mind……he however wants his wife and son’s blessing. Peg and Jack struggle with the proposition and their own definitions of what it means to truly love someone.

Join us and watch as they all learn how to accept each other for who they are and to forgive.

Tickets and reservations by phone at 410 556 6003 or by checking online at CHURCHHILLTHEATRE.org.