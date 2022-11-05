Letter to Editor: What a 8 Year-Old Learns in an Active Shooter Drill

The other day my 8 year-old grandson told us what he learned from the active shooter drill his school held. I said, first, he would kick the shooter in the shins and then kick away the gun. He would follow up by holding him at bay with a chair. When we told him he should hide, he responded by saying that the shooter would just hunt him down and shoot him. Now, I’m sure that wasn’t what he was taught at the drill, but he recognized the futility of his position if a shooter got into the classroom. He created his own defense.

Did the founding fathers ever imagine this when they penned the 2nd amendment? Is this where the freedom, as defined by the armed wing of the maga Republican party, has brought us?

I see a lot of political signs saying “It’s YOUR freedom.” For who? Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are supposed to be inalienable rights, for everyone.

Is this really the land of the free and the home of the brave? Can anyone feel free when the brave is an 8 year old boy facing an active shooter?

John Ramsey

Chestertown