Adkins Mystery Monday: What Beautiful Fungus did we Find on a Fallen Branch?

Happy Mystery Monday and Happy Halloween!! As we enter into late fall, the fungi are thriving. What beautiful fungus did we find on a fallen branch?

Last week, we asked you about the katydid (Family Tettigoniidae)! While there are about 8,000 species of katydids worldwide, only 4 species have been documented in Caroline County, Maryland. This katydid appears to be the greater angle-winged katydid (Microcentrum rhombifolium) due to its body shape and lack of a brown spot behind its head (pronotum). Katydids have characteristic songs and this species has a sharp “Dzt” sound followed by a series of ticks. The common true katydid (Pterophylla camellifolia) sings the “katy-did, katy-didn’t” song in late summer.

