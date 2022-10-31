Spy Report: Sultana Downrigging Weekend Pitch Perfect

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apparently the universe slotted a cinematically perfect day for Chestertown’s 22nd Sultana Downrigging Festival because it couldn’t have been a more stellar autumn weekend to host the fleet of tall ships, the Halloween parade, authors readings, exhibits at Sultana’s Hold Center, gallery shows, and astounding bluegrass music.

Friday’s arrival of the Kalmar Nyckel, Pride of Baltimore II, Virginia, Lynx and Sigsbee joined Sultana with newcomers Maryland Dove and Godspeed. More than 1,000 seafaring visitors would enjoy cruises under sail over the weekend.

Throughout the weekend, the hours were filled with bluegrass country music in the Music Village along with outstanding food vendors.

Even the Ambassador of France, Philippe Étienne, couldn’t resist an invitation to visit and watch the Sultana hoist the tricolour.

In all, Sultana Education Foundation and its sponsors came through with a weekend gift to be remembered.

Proceeds benefit the Foundation’s environmental literacy programs and the other nonprofits participating in the festival.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. The theme music to this video is from the U.S. Navy Band ensemble “Country Current.”