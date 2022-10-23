Letter to Editor: I’m Casting my Ballot for Brooke Lierman

Election season is here and there is one seat that is open for the first time since 1998: our State Comptroller. I am casting my ballot for Brooke Lierman to fill that role, and I hope your readers will join me.

The Comptroller is incredibly important – it serves as the elected CFO of the state, seeing every dollar in and every dollar out of our state’s coffers. It not only handles tax administration but also approves or denies all contracts as a member of the Board of Public Works. It is very important to have a strong environmental steward, like Brooke, on the Board of Public Works to help protect and restore our waterways and natural resources.

A Maryland State Delegate for 7 years Brooke has the vision and leadership we need to be a great fiscal steward and a champion for all Marylanders, including all of us on the Eastern Shore. I have worked with Brooke to pass legislation protecting both forests and waterways on the Shore and am very impressed with her ability to listen, compromise and work responsibly with stakeholders to get it done.

I support Brooke because she doesn’t just talk – she delivers. She is one of the most effective members of the General Assembly and nearly every bill she passes earns bipartisan support. Brooke is a coalition builder who has fought for more transparency and accountability her entire time in office. Additionally, Brooke is the only pro-choice candidate.

It is obvious that we need a younger generation’s perspective in leadership and government today. I trust Brooke, I am excited by her candidacy, and I hope that you will join me in voting for Brooke for Comptroller!

Jeffrey H. Horstman

Queenstown