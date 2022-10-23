Bonnie Howell Opens at The Artists’ Gallery with “Moments of Joy”

“Several years ago, I named a painting, ‘Moment of Joy’ and realized recently that the whole experience of paddling on the beautiful creeks and rivers of the Eastern Shore created many such moments. When we view water literally, from land or boat, or even just look at pictures of water, it has the potential, the power to move our emotions in a pleasurable way.” So “Moments of Joy” became the theme of this year’s new body of oil paintings for Bonnie Howell’s November feature show at THE ARTISTS’ GALLERY in Chestertown.
Mrs. Howell majored in art in college and received her BA degree in Fine Arts from St. Andrews University in North Carolina and her Teachers Certificate from Washington College in Chestertown. She taught art in both public and private schools during her early career and painted wildlife and portraits as a freelance artist before forming THE ARTISTS’ GALLERY LLC partnership in 2003. She has continued her art studies with noted portraitists John Sanden of Portrait Institute of New York, NY and John Ebersberger of Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD. She has also taken classes at the University of Maryland and graduate work at the University of Delaware. She is a member and past president of the Working Artists Forum in Easton, MD.
