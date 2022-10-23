Bonnie Howell Opens at The Artists’ Gallery with “Moments of Joy”

“Several years ago, I named a painting, ‘Moment of Joy’ and realized recently that the whole experience of paddling on the beautiful creeks and rivers of the Eastern Shore created many such moments. When we view water literally, from land or boat, or even just look at pictures of water, it has the potential, the power to move our emotions in a pleasurable way.” So “Moments of Joy” became the theme of this year’s new body of oil paintings for Bonnie Howell’s November feature show at THE ARTISTS’ GALLERY in Chestertown.

The whole creative process is in itself a source of joy for Bonnie. Planning each show begins when she and her husband slip their canoe in the water and Bonnie begins to see and photograph the reflections, the movement and the light on the water surface. Then the picture references are used to create the designs in her studio, by sometimes cropping and zooming in on interesting details. Sometimes several images are used to compose a good composition. All of this leads up to the actual painting of that memorable moment which of course is her delight. But she feels that perhaps the most joy comes with being able to share these very pleasant moments with others.

Mrs. Howell majored in art in college and received her BA degree in Fine Arts from St. Andrews University in North Carolina and her Teachers Certificate from Washington College in Chestertown. She taught art in both public and private schools during her early career and painted wildlife and portraits as a freelance artist before forming THE ARTISTS’ GALLERY LLC partnership in 2003. She has continued her art studies with noted portraitists John Sanden of Portrait Institute of New York, NY and John Ebersberger of Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD. She has also taken classes at the University of Maryland and graduate work at the University of Delaware. She is a member and past president of the Working Artists Forum in Easton, MD.

Her works are in many private collections across the US as well as local and public collections such as: Shore Medical Center, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Washington College, Garnett School, Dr. Hickman Office, all in Chestertown and the Turnersville Assembly Hall, NJ. Mrs. Howell works primarily in oils and regularly features paintings of water and nature, as well as portraits at THE ARTISTS’ GALLERY where she is managing partner.