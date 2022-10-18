Washington Post Endorses Glassman for Comptroller

To the surprise of many, the Washington Post has endorsed Republican Barry Glassman for Maryland Comptroller yesterday. The moderate GOP candidate is facing off against Democrat Del. Brooke Lierman in the November election.
Read the editorial here.
An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland
To the surprise of many, the Washington Post has endorsed Republican Barry Glassman for Maryland Comptroller yesterday. The moderate GOP candidate is facing off against Democrat Del. Brooke Lierman in the November election.
Read the editorial here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.