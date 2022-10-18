MENU

October 18, 2022

News Election 2022

Washington Post Endorses Glassman for Comptroller

by Leave a Comment

To the surprise of many, the Washington Post has endorsed Republican Barry Glassman for Maryland Comptroller yesterday. The moderate GOP candidate is facing off against Democrat Del. Brooke Lierman in the November election.

Read the editorial here.

