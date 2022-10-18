Chestertown Riverarts’ Studio Tour: New Artists and Those Farther Afield

The RiverArts Studio Tour, October 22-23 and 29-30, will be showcasing 45 artists five of which are new to the tour this year. The rest are some of our most popular artists from previous tours. While 26 are located in Chestertown, the others are in studios farther afield and truly worth a Fall’s scenic drive.

The new artists on the tour this year are all located in Chestertown. Jane Ferguson loves painting water and everything connected to it as well as flowers from her gardens. Most of Ted Ramsey’s drawings, oil paintings and watercolors are surrealistic. He also does direct carving on alabaster stone. Carol Schimpff’s watercolors of landscapes, farmscapes and the Chester River give viewers a sense of peace and calm.

Take in the Heron Point Studios with individual working spaces and areas to display each artist’s work. Ten artists will be participating several of whom are new this year. These artists include Linda Atcheson, Jack Fancher, Barbara Finneson, John Guthrie, Pat Herlihy, Holly Geddes, Lori Lawon, Kathy Lazo, Collette Moffat and Betty McClintock.

Farther afield are studios with works by individual and sometimes multiple artists working in a broad range of arts and craft. Enjoy seeing the many different types of studios situated in wonderful, varied scenic locations.

Galena and Worton

Kate McGraw creates drawings and paintings in the classical realism style, painting en plein air and studio landscapes, and portraits. Half of her garage has been converted into a studio next to her home which is on the National Register. Cindy Fulton’s Hollycroft Studio, located in a secluded wooded area, will include Cindy’s contemporary paintings and whimsical outdoor sculptures as well as Lesley Camapana’s weavings, Jeanette Faber’s one-of-a-kind beaded jewelry and Heidi Wetzel’s basketry. Dianna Frymiare creates one-of-a-kind pottery, both wheel-thrown and hand-built, from colored porcelain, paper clay and stoneware. Her studio is in an old bank building that she customized.

Rock Hall and Fairlee

John Carey works with driftwood and reclaimed wood to create practical pieces and unique sculptures while Nora Carey works in pastels in a studio John built for her above his own. Visit Fairlee Forge to see Breon Gilleran’s metal sculptures and functional objects. She is experienced in welding, forging and hammering steel and found objects. Linda Kleinbart’s home, Silly Manor, will have her watercolors displayed throughout. See the paintings, photography, prints and jewelry created by Judith Miller at her Haven Point Inn on Swan Creek. Christine and David O’Neill showcase their work at their Swan Creek Studio and Gallery. Christine works in watercolor and acrylics sometimes on silk with subject matter that reflects a life of living on the water. David has a full woodshop for cabinetry and custom furniture as well as other fun stuff!

Upper Queen Anne’s County

Paul and Irene Aspell’s studio has spaces for each to work in and display their art. Paul creates ceramic vessels and Irene is an oil painter and printmaker. Bob Fox creates shaker-style furniture in a workshop near gardens and a beautiful water view. Marcey Sherman’s stoneware pottery is made to be used. Her studio was customized to give her wonderful woodside views. Marilee Schumann’s studio is on her picturesque farm where she creates sculptural and functional pottery. Faith Wilson will join her showcasing her floorcloths, mixed media work and amusing original tee shirts.

To get an even better sense of the talent of this year’s artists come by the RiverArts Gallery in the breezeway at 315 High Street to see a month-long exhibit of their works. A brochure will be available to help you plan your itinerary. Gallery hours are: Wednesday-Friday, 11-4, Saturday, 10-4, Sunday, 11-3. Also visit www.studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org and click on each picture for more information.