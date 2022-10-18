Joe Holt Brings Shore Jazz with Holly Lane to the Mainstay

On Friday, November 4th pianist Joe Holt presents his next “First Friday” show with a program he has titled “Shore Jazz with Holly Lane”.

In 1964 jazz pianist Len Grazier relocated to Maryland from New York City in 1964 after working with some of the finest jazz singers and musicians of the period including: Lou Rawls, Della Reese, Zoot Sims, Maynard Ferguson, Chet Baker, Clark Terry, and Barney Kessel. In his new Maryland home, he founded the Shore Jazz Ensemble, and rallied the area’s top performers to promote and preserve American jazz music for the next 40 years. Soon after Lenny’s passing in 2005, Joe Holt stepped in on keyboard duties, playing alongside original members Mike McShane on drums and John Ewart on sax. In the early 2000’s, settling in Rehoboth after 16 years of performing in Paris clubs and resorts, vocalist Holly Lane came on board. Shore Jazz continues to be recognized as an active and important Lower Delaware/DelMarVa music institution.

Joe’s First Friday show welcomes Mike, John, and Holly to the Mainstay stage in a program that features music ranging from Holly’s French laced repertoire, to the sounds of New Orleans, Bossa Nova, Bop, and more.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are$20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.