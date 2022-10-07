Marc Castelli | Paralian October 22 – November 28, 2022

Paralian – someone who lives by the sea.

Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition – Paralian. For over thirty years, Castelli’s annual show has become a Chesapeake tradition. Expect to see unmatched renderings of watermen, workboats, and log canoes from a painter recognized as one of the finest marine artists in the country.

This year’s exhibition dates coincide with the Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour OCTOBER 22-23 & 29-30 10am-5pm and the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Festival.

From the very beginning, Castelli’s annual show has been synonymous with the Downrigging. Now in its 22nd year, the festival is one of the largest annual tall ship gatherings in North America. The festival features a long-weekend of Tall Ship sails, tours, incredible live bluegrass music, lectures, exhibits, family activities, regional food and more. www.downrigging.org

During the Downrigging festival we are extending our Exhibition Hours at the High Street location:

Friday, October 28 | 5:00-7:30pm

Saturday, October 29 | 10:00am – 5:00pm

Sunday, October 30 | 11:00am -3:00pm

ARTIST TALK: This year due to popular demand there will be two scheduled on Saturday, October 29,10-11 am and 1-2pm.

For those with Covid concerns, we are creating a series of “virtual” experiences to showcase Marc’s 2022 exhibition – Paralian. Once the exhibit is installed, a video tour will be posted online and Marc has prepared in-depth descriptions of each watercolor featured in the exhibition to enhance your experience. Paralian will be featured in the online shop, however, ALL sales must be handled directly through the gallery.

For those with Covid concerns, we are creating a series of "virtual" experiences to showcase Marc's 2022 exhibition – Paralian. Once the exhibit is installed, a video tour will be posted online and Marc has prepared in-depth descriptions of each watercolor featured in the exhibition to enhance your experience.

