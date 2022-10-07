Local Health Expo is October 20

“The greatest wealth is health,” noted the Roman orator Cicero.

In partnership with the Kent County Health Department, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, and the Kent County Family YMCA, HomePorts is hosting a free Health and Wellness Expo at on Thursday, October 20, from 8am to 1pm. The event will be held at the Kent County Family YMCA, 200 Scheeler Road in Chestertown.

The largest health fair in this region, it is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to become more informed on health issues that we face or may face and reflect on how we can stay well.

Attendees can visit over 50 exhibitors and choose seven educational sessions led by experts on various health topics:

· 9am – 10am Melanie Chappel, PharmD Medication Tips and “Tricks” · 9am – 10am Madeline Steffens, BSN, RN, CHPN Advanced Care Planning for Health Care: What You Should Know! · 10am – 11am Katherine Elizabeth Webb, MD Sex After 60 · 11am – 12pm Alex Chan, Ph.D., LCMFT Taking Care While Taking Care of Others · 11am – 1pm Karen Hollis, RDN, LDN, CDCES Living with Type 2 Diabetes: Where do I Begin? · 12pm – 1pm Beverly Jackey, MS, RDN, LDN Improving Your Brain Power by Eating the Right Stuff · 12pm – 1pm Susan Storm Y Wellness Works

From 10 to 11a.m, Lara Wilson, Director of Rural Health Care Transformation, and Dennis Welsh, Vice President of Rural Health Care Transformation and Executive Director of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, will be on hand to meet attendees and answer questions about changes and plans at the local hospital.

In addition, Chester River Pharmacy will offer flu shots. Attendees are asked to bring prescription insurance cards.

Free refreshments will be available.

Organizations and agencies interested in exhibiting should contact Andy Goddard at louiseandygoddard@gmail.com.

As a local nonprofit organization serving the aging population in Kent County, HomePorts understands the importance of health care and preventive medicine, and maintains an active role in the community. Kent County strives to be a “community for a lifetime.” Our population needs those of all ages to have access to preventive health screenings, wellness programs, and latest health, wellness, and safety information.

Co-sponsors include Allstate Building, Amerigroup, Heron Point, People’s Bank, The Hearing Center of Chestertown, Chestertown Lions Club, Discovering Serenity Counseling Services, Kent County Commission on Aging, Rebuilding Together, Rotary Club of Chestertown, Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates, The Dixon Group, Town of Betterton, Town of Chestertown, Town of Millington, and Upper Shore Aging.

For more information, call 443-480-0940, email info@homeports.org or visit https://homeports.org/events/