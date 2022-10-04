MENU

October 4, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Environmental Forum For Talbot County Council Election

On September 28 the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and League of Women Voters of the MidShore, in partnership with Mid-Shore Community Television and The Talbot Spy, hosted an environmental forum for candidates running in the 2022 Talbot County Council election. Spy columnist Howard Freedlander moderated the forum in which candidates shared their views on the environmental health of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Here are the subject and timeline:

Candidate Opening Statements                                     1:40

Climate Change Adaptation                                         19:30

Civility in Public Life                                                     29:45

Climate Impacts on Vulnerable Communities         39:55

Chesapeake Bay Restoration                                        50:10

Land Use Management & Quality of Life               1:00:25

Regulation of Adequate Public Facilities                 1:11:05

Approval of New Dwelling Units                               1:21:25

Reconsideration of Lakeside Development             1:25:20

Role of Talbot County Planning Commission          1:30:20

Expansion of Easton Plastic Bag Ordinance            1:36:20

Most Important County Environmental Issue         1:39:50

 

