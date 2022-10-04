Environmental Forum For Talbot County Council Election

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On September 28 the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and League of Women Voters of the MidShore, in partnership with Mid-Shore Community Television and The Talbot Spy, hosted an environmental forum for candidates running in the 2022 Talbot County Council election. Spy columnist Howard Freedlander moderated the forum in which candidates shared their views on the environmental health of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Here are the subject and timeline:

Candidate Opening Statements 1:40

Climate Change Adaptation 19:30

Civility in Public Life 29:45

Climate Impacts on Vulnerable Communities 39:55

Chesapeake Bay Restoration 50:10

Land Use Management & Quality of Life 1:00:25

Regulation of Adequate Public Facilities 1:11:05

Approval of New Dwelling Units 1:21:25

Reconsideration of Lakeside Development 1:25:20

Role of Talbot County Planning Commission 1:30:20

Expansion of Easton Plastic Bag Ordinance 1:36:20

Most Important County Environmental Issue 1:39:50