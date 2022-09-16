Compass Closet Announces Annual Fashion Show to Benefit Compass

On October 17, 2022, Compass Closet will host their annual Fashion Show to benefit Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services in Caroline, Kent, & Queen Anne’s counties. With this year’s theme, A Maryland Road Trip, spend the afternoon enjoying fashion, food, and exploring all the great activities around Maryland all while supporting a great cause!

The event will be held at Prospect Bay Country Club starting at 11 am and includes a seated lunch, a cash bar, upscale boutique, silent and live auctions. This year the models are community members that live in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Some are dedicated patient volunteers, Compass Closet volunteers, administrative volunteers, and Camp New Dawn volunteers. Others are part of Compass’ amazing staff including representatives from their Grief Support Services and Administrative team.

Fashion Show tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Seating is limited and registration is required, and tickets are $50 per person. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, call Shelly Baird at 443-262-4106 or email sbaird@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Closet, located in Chester, MD, is also seeking volunteers. Volunteering at this upscale resale shop is an excellent way to make an impact on your community while combining fun & fashion. With just two shifts per month, volunteers help ensure that Compass can continue to provide patient care and grief services to the community. For more information about volunteer opportunities, call Robyn at 443-262-4112 or email raffron@compassregionalhospice.org

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.